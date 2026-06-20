A man in California is accused of shooting another man dead because he believed he was romantically involved with the alleged killer's girlfriend.

Samuel Magdaleno, 38, is charged with first-degree murder and first-degree burglary in connection with the death of 38-year-old Adrian Anthony Montiel, according to jail records reviewed by Law&Crime.

The defendant is being held in jail without bail.

On Aug. 15, 2025, Magdaleno was arguing with Montiel and a neighbor of the victim's, according to court records obtained by regional NBC affiliate KGET.

The defendant was apparently very clear about his intentions if he learned someone was involved with his girlfriend: "If I find out that it's true, I'm coming back to shoot you."

The Kern County Sheriff's Office said it got a call about an argument between the three individuals. About two hours later, as midnight approached, the law enforcement agency received another call — Montiel had been shot.

Deputies reportedly arrived to find Montiel with a gunshot wound to his right side. He was rushed to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead the next day.

Magdaleno had allegedly returned to the area of Edison Highway in Bakersfield, and shot Montiel with a rifle. Authorities claim they learned the defendant had previously threatened to shoot the victim.

When deputies arrived at the crime scene, Magdaleno was no longer there. He had apparently returned to his family's home, was "sweating profusely, out of breath, and paranoid," and admitted to shooting Montiel, the family members told investigators.

"Magdaleno was not acting like himself and told family he 'got into it' with [Montiel] and shot at him," the court record reads.

The defendant allegedly told family he tossed the rifle near a local bridge. Then he allegedly fled again when he heard sirens. He was arrested in October 2025 and subsequently pleaded not guilty to the charges.

On Thursday, Magdaleno's trial was scheduled for Sept. 14.

Montiel was from Bakersfield, with his obituary remembering him fondly as a "beautiful son," a "loving and caring father," and a "true friend."