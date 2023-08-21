A Florida rapper known as Gunplay was arrested over the weekend after he allegedly pressed an AK-47 on his wife’s chest and said “I will blow your s— back,” according to police.

The rapper, who’s real name is Richard Morales Jr., faces charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, false imprisonment and child abuse, Miami-Dade court records show. He’s known for the Rick Ross-led hip-hop group Triple C’s, which stands for Carol City Cartel. He also stars on the reality show “Love & Hip Hop Miami” on VH1.

Morales’ wife Vonshae Taylor-Morales took to Instagram on Sunday to say she and the baby are safe and to describe her side of the incident. She said her husband “is back to using” and “developed a very bad drinking problem” and was apparently intoxicated when Saturday night’s argument ensued.

“I asked Richard to quiet down as he scared the baby sleeping by yelling [while] playing [Call of Duty],” she wrote. “He started going off on me for asking him to be quiet. I tried to collect a bag so my daughter and I can go to a room while he sobers up. He didn’t want us to leave and things went left fast.”

According to an arrest report obtained by Law&Crime, Morales started throwing glass cups and liquor bottles at her, causing her to cover the baby up with a blanket to avoid the flying glass shards. Morales then picked up an AK-47 and pointed it at his wife and later pressed it against her chest and said “I will blow your s— back,” the affidavit said. He later put the rifle down and Taylor-Morales hid the rifle in luggage so Morales couldn’t find it, police wrote.

She told police she fled the home after Morales went into the hallway.

He also prevented his wife from leaving the home and grabbed at the baby while she was holding her, the affidavit said.

Vonshae Taylor-Morales, who also stars on the show “Love & Hip Hip Miami,” said she plans on filing for divorce.

“I’ve tried everything in my power to help him and love him. This is a demon he has to overcome on his own. At this point I really believe it’s too late,” she wrote. “… He will never get the chance to disrespect us again.”

Court records show Morales bonded out of the Miami-Dade Jail and is on house arrest. He cannot contact his wife while out on bail.

