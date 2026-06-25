A Wisconsin woman hated the father of her child so much that she tried to enlist a military man to teach her how to shoot the dad and "make him disappear," cops say.

"I am going to f—ing kill you, you piece of s—," wrote Angela Volm, 45, in text messages to the dad, according to a criminal complaint obtained by local CBS affiliate WSAW.

Volm allegedly thought her child's father was "pathetic," so she asked a man she knew with military experience to teach her how to shoot the child's father and take him out of the picture.

The dad contacted the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office and told investigators he heard from an acquaintance that Volm was plotting to murder him, according to the complaint. The father was allegedly told that Volm had tried to hire someone.

According to the complaint, Volm asked a man with military experience whether he would help her in exchange for a sexual experience. The man allegedly told investigators that Volm asked him about his military service and inquired about whether he owned a gun. It's unclear how the two of them knew each other.

The man said Volm asked to learn how to shoot, according to the complaint. She allegedly claimed she would either hire someone to kill the father of her child "or end up in prison trying" to do it herself. She claimed the dad treated her badly.

The man Volm had asked to help her said he refused and told her she needed professional help, according to WSAW and the complaint.

Volm was taken into custody and charged in Lincoln County Circuit Court with solicitation to commit first-degree intentional homicide. She is due to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on June 29 and has been assigned a public defender.