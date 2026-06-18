Cops in Florida arrested an 85-year-old man who was allegedly street racing a Corvette in his Nissan sports car, topping 110 mph in a 45 mph zone.

William Bosworth stands accused of racing on a highway and operating a vehicle that exceeds the speed limit by 50 mph or more. A deputy with the Lake County Sheriff's Office wrote in a probable cause arrest affidavit that he was patrolling in the area of U.S. Highway 27 and County Road 33 in Leesburg, an Orlando suburb, when he witnessed a red Chevrolet Corvette and a Nissan 350Z street racing.

The deputy clocked the Corvette as going 125 mph and the Nissan at 110 mph. He pulled over Bosworth's Nissan. Bosworth denied racing and said the driver of the Corvette swerved at him.

"I wanted to get away from him before we caused a problem," Bosworth told the deputy, according to body camera footage obtained by local Fox affiliate WOFL.

Bosworth, a cigarillo in his mouth, said he was "out having a little ride in my favorite car."

Deputies then arrested the octogenarian and took him to the Lake County Jail where he has since bonded out. His next court date is set for July 7.

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Deputies also tracked down the Corvette driver, identified as 57-year-old Phillip Signorino, and pulled him over. He's facing the same charges as his alleged street racing companion. Signorino also denied racing, saying his Corvette was "incapable of going that fast," according to his arrest affidavit. He also had a gun and medical marijuana in the car, cops said.

The two men apparently do not know each other. It's unclear what prompted them to race.

Cops arrested Signorino and transported him to the Lake County Jail, where he posted a $2,000 bond. His next court date is on July 1.