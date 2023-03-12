Florida teacher ‘entered into a romantic relationship’ with a student: Deputies

A teacher in Hillsborough County, Florida, sexually abused a male student, according to deputies. Authorities claim Paige Marie Morley, 22, started “an inappropriate relationship” with the boy.

She taught at Winthrop College Preparatory Academy in the community of Riverview, authorities said.

Morley “entered into a romantic relationship with a male student,” deputies claim. Based on one of the charges, the boy was somewhere from 12 to 15 years old.

“Morley coordinated to meet with the victim after school hours through various school sanctioned events beginning in February of 2023,” authorities wrote. “These events were at the school following normal school hours. During the events, the victim and defendant would engage in sexual acts.”

Morley is now at the Falkenburg Road Jail on a $145,000 bond for:

Lewd or Lascivious Battery (Engage) (Authority Figure Over Student)

Lewd or Lascivious Molestation (Defendant Over 18; Victim 12 – 15) (Authority Figure Over Student)

Lewd or Lascivious Exhibition (Defendant Over 18) (Authority Figure Over Student)

Authority Figure Soliciting or Engaging in a Romantic Relationship With a Student

Sexual Battery (Familial or Custodial Authority) (Authority Figure Over Student)

“It is unfathomable, how a trusted member of our community could abuse the power and position they were given,” said Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister. “This woman was entrusted to educate students and be a positive influence, instead she is a disgrace. As a father, I empathize with parents who are learning of this, and I appreciate the school’s cooperation during this investigation.”

Deputies ask that anyone with information to call them “immediately” at 813-247-8200.

