A man in Kentucky is accused of stabbing his father to death after the older man went to his son's apartment to try to calm him down.

Christopher D. Dubey, 36, has been charged with murder related to domestic violence in the death of his father, 62-year-old Dana Paul Dubey, jail records reviewed by Law&Crime show. The suspect is in the custody of the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections.

On Sunday just after midnight, the Louisville Metro Police Department said its officers responded to the 13900 block of Blakely Lane in Louisville, Kentucky, due to "a report of a person down near the roadway." Cops arrived to find that Dana Dubey had been "stabbed multiple times."

Authorities cared for the victim, but he was pronounced dead.

As police investigated, they learned that Dana Dubey's car was missing. Officers were able to track the vehicle to the parking lot of an apartment complex on the 1700 block of Bonnyville Boulevard in Louisville, about 9 miles north.

The vehicle was apparently running "and had large amounts of blood inside." According to the police department, officers scanned the apartments and saw that one door "had blood on it."

With a SWAT team, police found their suspect — Christopher Dubey — "barricaded" inside the apartment. After "several hours of back and forth," the SWAT team deployed a "chemical agent," and the defendant surrendered and was arrested.

The investigation did not stop there.

An arrest citation obtained by local Fox affiliate WDRB stated that Dana Dubey had told his brother he was going to see his son because the younger man needed to be calmed down. The father then arrived at the Blakely Lane address just 18 minutes before police got the report.

Police reportedly added that the apartment where the suspect was found was his mother's place. Authorities apparently also found a knife inside, and Christopher Dubey "made several utterances that indicated he was involved in a stabbing."

The defendant was arraigned on Monday and is expected to return to court on June 30.

Dana Dubey's obituary states his life "was marked by a quiet strength and enduring spirit." He was a "man of profound character" and "demonstrated a generosity of heart that lifted the spirits of many."