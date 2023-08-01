Estranged husband fatally poisoned wife’s food with fentanyl, later set fire to their travel trailer to collect insurance money: Police

It was Glennis Smith, 48, who called 911 and said his wife, Jennifer Smith-Floyd, 49, was unconscious and not breathing, say police. Investigators now claim that he murdered her.

Cops in Elk Grove, California, received the call on Jan. 12, 2023, according to a press statement from Thursday.

“The couple had been married for five years but had been living apart for several months prior to the incident,” police wrote. “Fire personnel and officers responded to their residence but where Smith had been predominately living and rendered medical aid; however, Smith-Floyd was pronounced deceased.”

Investigators discovered fentanyl in her system; they claim Smith put it in her food on two occasions without her knowledge.

The first poisoning allegedly happened on Jan. 11.

“Early on in the initial investigation, officers learned that the victim had been transported to a local hospital the day before for what was described as an allergic reaction to some food that she consumed,” Sgt. Jason Jimenez with the Elk Grove Police Department said, according to KXTV.

Months after Smith-Floyd died, Smith allegedly set fire to their travel trailer to claim it on insurance, Jimenez said. Hence, he is charged with both murder and insurance fraud. The trailer was being kept in storage at the time, according to police.

From cops:

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Elk Grove Police Department Investigations Bureau (916) 478-8060.

Smith previously went to prison for spousal rape committed against a previous wife, according to CBS News.

Smith-Floyd’s family called her a loving mother, daughter, sister, and friend, according to KXTV. She was a champion for women, building them up and providing them strength, they said.

“Unfortunately, her life was ended due to her murder,” they said. “She didn’t deserve this. As a family, we are devastated by her loss. We miss her and our lives are forever changed.”

Neighbors told the outlet Smith-Floyd is survived by two children. The locals also voiced shock at the murder allegation, saying Smith was a great neighbor and nice guy.

