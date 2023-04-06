Carjacking failed when suspect tried it on an off-duty cop: Police

A Delaware man is accused of trying to carjack two people–including an off-duty cop. Mark Tannen, 22, faces two counts of attempted robbery in the second degree, officials said.

Cops in the city of Newark said they responded on Tuesday at about 8:41 a.m. to a carjacking report.

“The victim reported that while in his vehicle, a male suspect came up to him, opened his car door and ordered him to exit the vehicle while forcibly trying to remove him from the vehicle,” authorities said. “The victim was able to get the person off of him and lock his doors.”

Cops claim that minutes later, one of their off-duty officers was driving an unmarked police vehicle and stopped on East Main Street nearby the scene of the first carjacking attempt.

“A male suspect came up to his vehicle, opened the door and ordered the driver (a police officer) to exit the vehicle,” cops wrote. “After the officer identified himself, the male suspect fled and the officer pursued him on foot. With the assistance of other officers, the male was taken into custody without incident. The male was also identified as being involved in the first attempted carjacking.”

Neither driver was hurt and no weapons were shown, officers said.

Tannen is a Newark resident, they said. Cops did not suggest a motive for the back-to-back carjacking attempts.

“Tannen appeared before Justice of the Peace Court #11 by video and was ordered to be held in default of $5,000 secured bail,” police wrote. “Tannen was turned over to the custody of the Howard R. Young Correctional Institution in Wilmington.”

Records show he remains in jail.

