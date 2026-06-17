A beloved youth baseball coach in Alabama was shot and killed in front of his wife and young children outside a barbershop after an argument with his friend.

Magdaleno Mendoza Jr., 36, stands accused of provocation manslaughter in the death of Jorge Fonseca, the Birmingham Police Department said. The incident occurred on Saturday outside the barbershop inside a strip mall at 260 West Valley Avenue.

The charge of provocation manslaughter can be levied when someone recklessly causes the death of another in the "sudden heat of passion," according to Alabama law.

Cops told AL.com that the suspect and victim, who knew one another, got into an argument that turned physical just outside the barbershop. Mendoza allegedly pulled out a gun and shot Fonseca to death. The suspect ran away, but cops arrested him about 15 minutes later.

Fonseca's family, which included his wife and four children, was inside the barbershop at the time of the shooting. Further details were not released.

The victim was a coach with the Wow Factor 205 youth baseball organization.

"More than a coach, Coach George was a devoted husband, a loving father, a proud son, a caring brother, a loyal friend, and a mentor to countless young athletes. His greatest pride was his family. He loved being a dad and was deeply committed to his children, always leading by example through his hard work, dedication and unconditional love," a post on the organization's Facebook page said. "Coach George taught more than the game of baseball — he taught life. He instilled values of respect, accountability, perseverance and character in every player he coached. He had a unique ability to make every child feel important, valued and capable of achieving more than they thought possible."

Fonseca's friend Troy Whetstone said in an interview with local Fox affiliate WBRC that he was just with the victim and his son the night before the shooting. Whetstone's son played on a baseball team with Fonseca's.

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The death has rippled through the tight-knit local traveling baseball community.

"A lot of kids took it bad," Whetstone said. "Especially my son … I'm pretty sure my son looked at Coach George as a second dad. He was special. It was different. To have those types of coaches on your staff, it means the world. Especially to parents."