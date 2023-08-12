A 21-year-old U.S. Army soldier has been arrested in the shooting death of his Alaska National Guard combat medic wife, who disappeared on Sunday and whose body was found in a bloody storm drain on a trail near their Anchorage apartment.

Zarrius Hildabrand was booked into the Anchorage Jail with bail set at $500,000 in the murder of 21-year-old Saria Hildabrand, police said. He also faces a charge of tampering with evidence.

At a court hearing on Friday, the victim’s mother, Meredith Barney, requested he be kept in custody and spoke to reporters, NBC Anchorage, Alaska, affiliate KTUU-TV reported.

“She’s just like the most amazing, precious child ever,” she said, the news site reported. She’s just always been looking for the future, happy, and really, like, loved. She loved everybody. Everyone loved her.”

Barney was astounded by the alleged actions of her son-in-law.

“He walked around for hours with me searching for my daughter, knowing that she was dead,” Barney said, the Anchorage Daily News reported. “He lied to me multiple times and tried to play it off like he was a concerned husband.”

An email seeking comment from the public defender, whose office was assigned to represent him, was not immediately returned on Saturday.

They were newlyweds, both military. She moved from Utah to live with him earlier this year to Alaska, where he was assigned.

A criminal complaint obtained by Law&Crime spelled out the case after the suspect called the police reporting his wife missing on Aug. 7 after he, his wife, and friends celebrated his birthday at a downtown bar on Aug. 5.

He allegedly told police they got home at about 2 a.m. the following day and that when they woke up, his wife needed to go to work, but they both were hungover. Neither of them felt good enough to drive, so she decided to walk to work, the document said.

He said she left between 9 and 10 a.m. to go to her place of work Bread and Brew, about a mile from their apartment. The suspect said his wife forgot to take her phone but took her purse and wallet, the complaint said.

He allegedly said he discovered her missing later in the day when he went to pick her up at 7 that night and found out she never made it to work.

“Zarrius said that he had been searching for Saria ever since,” the complaint said. “Zarrius said that he had been to every friend’s house, called Saria’s parents, contacted all the hospitals, and jail.”

He drove around the neighborhood when he decided to contact the police — 36 hours after seeing her leave home, the document said he allegedly told investigators. Up to 70 volunteers searched the route she walked to work to try to find her, but she couldn’t be found.

Police interviewed her co-workers, who told them they got a text from her phone number on Sunday at 10:45 a.m., 45 minutes after her husband reported she left the house, saying she was calling off work.

When investigators interviewed Zarrius Hidabrand on Aug. 8 at his apartment, police saw two pistols on the kitchen table. He repeated his story about the night out, saying they went to Dave & Buster’s early in the evening, returned home, then “Ubered” to a bar downtown before going home at about 2 the following morning, the complaint said.

Zarrius Hildabrand initially said he stayed home all day on Sunday and “vegetated” but later changed his story, saying he ran some errands, the document said. He told detectives he didn’t worry about his wife until about 10 p.m. when he went out and drove around the neighborhood looking for her. He waited until Monday evening to make the missing person report thinking he might find his wife and “find it was a misunderstanding,” the complaint said.

A detective noticed that the only bed didn’t have a sheet and was only covered by a mattress pad. A set of new sheets still in the package was on the kitchen table, sheets he told investigators that his wife had bought a week earlier. He said there was a sheet on the bed. He lifted the mattress pad slightly and showed police a fitted sheet under the pad.

When police asked him if they could lift the mattress to see if his wife was under there, he said they couldn’t because there were “embarrassing” items underneath.

“He finally told us it was stuff used for sex,” the complaint said. “We asked him if he would move those items while we looked away, and again he said we couldn’t look under the bed.”

When asked about the text from her phone after she had left the house when the phone was still in the house, he denied sending the text and couldn’t explain how that happened, the complaint said.

Investigators learned that on Aug. 6, he made some purchases: a jar of marinara sauce, a set of sheets — the same brand found on the table, a mattress cover, hydrogen peroxide, and an empty spray bottle.

Looking into any possible disturbances, police eventually learned that a man heard a gunshot at about 2:45 a.m. on Sunday, but when police responded, they found nothing suspicious.

Later, investigators pieced together clues from a search warrant at the apartment. When investigators lifted the mattress, they described it as “saturated by human blood.”

“There was so much blood on the mattress that the blood soaked through onto the carpet and into the wood frame,” the complaint said.

Using a spray that makes blood that’s usually invisible to the naked eye visible, investigators found blood all over the bathtub and some of the floors, “most likely after ‘cleanup’ attempts were made,” the document said.

Police recovered two handguns — one fully loaded, the other missing a bullet from the magazine.

Authorities said he allegedly bought a 96-gallon garbage can with wheels from Lowes. Crime scene investigators found a black and red mop bucket in his apartment, the same mop bucket and mop sold at Lowes in the same aisle as the trash can, the document said.

Police eventually found the trash can with what appeared to be blood inside. Down a trail from where the trash can had been found with the help of a drone from above, police found the victim’s remains after spotting what appeared to be a pillow and something they described as light-colored in a 4-to-5-foot storm drain. It appeared she had a gunshot wound to her left temple, the complaint said.

Family members received the heartbreaking news Friday morning. They said on a fundraising page their efforts were shifting from a search to helping the police, planning her funeral, and transporting her remains back to Utah.

“With this update comes great sadness to think that Saria is gone from our lives,” the GoFundMe page said. “However, there is some relief knowing that she has been found.”

