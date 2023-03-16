Skip to main content

‘A very bad idea’: Man arrested for pointing laser at Virginia police helicopter

Marisa SarnoffMar 16th, 2023, 5:24 pm
 

via Fairfax (Va.) Police Department

Virginia police have arrested a man they say pointed a laser at a helicopter that was in pursuit of a suspect who had ran from officers.

“Pointing a laser at an aircraft is illegal and also a very bad idea when that aircraft is a police helicopter,” the Fairfax County (Va.) Police Department wrote on Twitter of the incident, which took place on March 10.

According to the FCPD’s Instagram, the suspect aimed the laser at the helicopter pilot as the chopper was supporting officers on the ground shortly before 11:30 p.m. on March 10.

“[O]ur helicopter, Fairfax 1, was helping Virginia State Police search for someone who ran away from their Troopers,” the social media post said. “While overhead, the crew of Fairfax 1 saw someone pointing a laser at the aircraft. The crew used the chopper’s FLIR system and discovered the laser was coming from a balcony apartment in the 9200 block of Ashland Woods Lane.”

Investigators were able to identify and arrest the 25-year old man, who has been charged with interference with the operation of an aircraft, the post says.

“He was released on a secured bond,” the FCPD said.

According to Virginia state law, interference with the operation of an aircraft is a Class 1 misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in jail and a maximum $2,500 fine.

Fairfax county police did not immediately respond to Law&Crime’s request for additional information.

