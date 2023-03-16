‘A very bad idea’: Man arrested for pointing laser at Virginia police helicopter

Virginia police have arrested a man they say pointed a laser at a helicopter that was in pursuit of a suspect who had ran from officers.

“Pointing a laser at an aircraft is illegal and also a very bad idea when that aircraft is a police helicopter,” the Fairfax County (Va.) Police Department wrote on Twitter of the incident, which took place on March 10.

Pointing a laser at an aircraft is illegal and also a very bad idea when that aircraft is a police helicopter. https://t.co/xqSiY7wFUC #FCPD pic.twitter.com/mdhodYW8UH — Fairfax County Police (@FairfaxCountyPD) March 15, 2023

According to the FCPD’s Instagram, the suspect aimed the laser at the helicopter pilot as the chopper was supporting officers on the ground shortly before 11:30 p.m. on March 10.

“[O]ur helicopter, Fairfax 1, was helping Virginia State Police search for someone who ran away from their Troopers,” the social media post said. “While overhead, the crew of Fairfax 1 saw someone pointing a laser at the aircraft. The crew used the chopper’s FLIR system and discovered the laser was coming from a balcony apartment in the 9200 block of Ashland Woods Lane.”

Investigators were able to identify and arrest the 25-year old man, who has been charged with interference with the operation of an aircraft, the post says.

“He was released on a secured bond,” the FCPD said.

According to Virginia state law, interference with the operation of an aircraft is a Class 1 misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in jail and a maximum $2,500 fine.

Fairfax county police did not immediately respond to Law&Crime’s request for additional information.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]