An unlicensed 18-year-old driver in Ohio reversed into a patio at a restaurant, killing a 3-year-old girl who was eating with her family on Father's Day, cops say.

Jasmine McFadden stands accused of aggravated vehicular homicide in the death of young Margot Miller-Wilkins. McFadden's father, 61-year-old Kenneth McFadden, who was a well-known basketball player during his time at Cleveland State University, was also arrested after he allegedly claimed he was the driver of the car. He's facing an obstruction charge.

The accident occurred around 1:30 p.m. Sunday at City Barbeque in Beachwood, just outside Cleveland. A probable cause arrest affidavit said Jasmine McFadden was behind the wheel of a 2015 Nissan Rogue in the parking lot of the shopping center where the restaurant is located.

While backing up the car, she drove over a curb, struck a fence and then hit several people seated at a table in the outside dining area, including Margot, the affidavit stated.

People who witnessed the incident immediately called 911, including Margot's father.

"A car just reversed to us at a restaurant and my daughter has been hit by the car," he said, according to the call obtained by local CBS affiliate WOIO.

The dispatcher asked if the girl was bleeding. The father answered in the affirmative and said she was bleeding on her back.

"We've just rushed her inside," the father said.

Kenneth McFadden also apparently called 911.

"So we hit the rail for City Barbeque," he said.

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The dispatcher asked, "You struck the rail and it hit a person?"

"Yes," he responded.

Another 911 caller said the victim "looked like a baby."

Paramedics rushed the girl to the hospital, where doctors pronounced her dead.

Cops say Jasmine McFadden did not have a driver's license. After the accident, her father allegedly told cops he was behind the wheel, but investigators were able to determine that was not the case.

Both were arrested. Jasmine McFadden has a $100,000 bond, while her father has since posted a $10,000 bond.

"The Beachwood Police Department extends its deepest condolences to the child's family and loved ones. We also recognize the impact of this incident on family members, witnesses, first responders, restaurant employees, and others affected by this tragedy," Beachwood police said in a statement.

The elder McFadden played college basketball at Cleveland State in the 1980s, leading the team to the Sweet 16 in the NCAA Tournament in 1986. He's in the school's Hall of Fame and had his jersey retired.