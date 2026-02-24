An Arizona toddler was "kidnapped" from her parents' home by a 23-year-old woman who was staying with the family and thought the 2-year-old was her "long-lost child," according to police. The woman allegedly told cops the girl was her biological daughter and that she "had been abducted from the hospital" after being born.

"My mistake," said Marina Noriega, 23, in a post-Miranda interview with Avondale Police detectives after she was "confronted with evidence" that Kehlani Rogers was not her child, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by Law&Crime.

"I should not have done that," Noriega allegedly admitted.

Police say Noriega took Kehlani from her parents' home in Avondale on Friday night after being allowed to stay there. Relatives brought the woman to the family's residence "to help as she was transient and needed a place to stay," the affidavit states.

"The victims described Marina telling them that she was dropped off in Arizona from California and had nowhere to stay and no family to contact as her boyfriend or father were in jail," the affidavit alleges. "The victims recalled Marina making spontaneous statements about her 'baby daddy,' and when asked if she had children, she said she did, but later recanted that statement. The family also reported hearing Marina mentioning that she had a 'dead baby.'"

The family members told police they thought the comments "were strange" but they ultimately allowed Noriega to remain at the residence under the belief that she may have "recanted personal details to protect herself around strangers," according to the affidavit. The parents recounted how Noriega also allegedly mentioned she had been in a car accident and had gone to the hospital.

"Based upon Marina's summary of her life and current circumstances, the victims allowed Marina to spend the night at their residence … which they share with their three children, each under 3 years old, and their adult cousin … who was visiting and occupied the spare room," the affidavit explains.

The family shared a meal with Noriega and then all went to sleep, with Noriega being on the couch, according to police. They later awoke to find both Noriega and Kehlani gone, the affidavit says.

Authorities were notified about what happened and an Amber Alert was issued on Saturday morning. Surveillance video captured in Maricopa allegedly showed Noriega with Kehlani, pushing her in a black stroller at multiple locations.

"Marina did not have a vehicle or phone to the victim's knowledge and she made no attempts to contact the family, the police, or return their daughter home," the affidavit says. "Marina did not have permission to take temporary or permanent custody of the child, nor did she have any custodial rights to any of the children in the household."

Noriega was eventually caught in Phoenix with Kehlani at a QuikTrip store near 27th Avenue and Thomas Road on Sunday morning, according to police. A moving crew and a gas station security guard allegedly spotted them, blocked in a pickup truck she was driving, and called police. The girl told her parents she was "scared and wanted her mommy and daddy but she was okay," per the affidavit.

"A post-Miranda interview was conducted with Marina who initially claimed the child was her biological daughter, stating the child was born in Sacramento in September of 2021, (2 years before the child was actually born), and that the child had been abducted from the hospital," the affidavit alleges. "Marina claimed to have come to Arizona to find family and located her long-lost child 'coincidentally,' at a residence near 107th Street."

Throughout her police interview, Noriega allegedly provided "inconsistent statements and vague details" regarding Kehlani's birth, the alleged prior abduction from the hospital, and how or where she located the child.

"Marina would not provide verifiable names, addresses, or timelines and admitted a glass pipe located on her person during a search incident to arrest was a pipe she used the day prior to her arrest to smoke methamphetamine, during the time she had control of the child," the affidavit says.

After being shown evidence that Kehlani was not her daughter, Noriega allegedly "became frustrated" and started cursing while talking about the situation.

"I shouldn't give a f— about her … it's not my daughter, so I shouldn't give a f—," Noriega told police, according to the affidavit, after being asked if she "loved, cared for, and protected" Kehlani.

"No, I don't because it's not my f—ing daughter," Noriega said, per the affidavit. "If DNA proved otherwise then I would give a f—, but it's not my daughter."

During breaks in the interview, Marina was "observed checking her reflection, fixing her hair, and grooming herself," according to police.

"They asked me to stay," Noriega allegedly concluded about Kehlani's parents. "They were helping me … I shouldn't have took advantage of the situation and done what I did. You're right, that's my fault."

Noriega was booked on one count of custodial interference and ordered held on a $250,000 bond. Footage obtained by Law&Crime shows the woman pacing around during her first court appearance in Maricopa County.

"The defendant is a danger to the community and a flight risk," a prosecutor said.

"I do agree … that the defendant is a risk to the community," the judge overseeing Noriega's case added, while setting her bond. "You are not to return to the scene of the alleged crime. You are not to have any contact with any alleged victim, complainant or witness. You are not to have any contact with any minors, there are no exceptions to that."