16-Year-Old Accused of Murdering His Mother and Sister Has Escaped from Jail: Police

A 16-year-old charged in the murders of his mother and sister has escaped from jail, according to state authorities in the Bluegrass State.

Luke Craig say, 16, fled the Fayette Regional Juvenile Detention Center in Lexington, Kentucky on Sunday at approximately 3:45 p.m., police. He faces charges for allegedly killing his mother Tefani Noe, 33, and his younger sister Brooke Goggin, 12.

KSP Post 12 has been contacted by the Ky DJJ to investigate an escaped juvenile from the Fayette Regional Juvenile Detention Center. 16 YOA, Luke Craig, escaped 7/18 at approx. 3:45 pm. Public should not approach him – call KSP (800) 222-5555 or 911 pic.twitter.com/z5escFPXwn — KY State Police (@kystatepolice) July 18, 2021

Craig weighs approximately 130 lbs. and is 5’5” tall. He is wearing a green jumpsuit and black sneakers. The juvenile is considered dangerous and a threat to public safety. The public should not approach the juvenile. If the juvenile is located, please contact KSP immediately at (800) 222-5555 or call 911.

Craig faces two counts of murder-domestic violence for allegedly killing Noe and Goggin in Anderson County, according to The Lexington Herald-Leader.

“We just hope that … Luke would turn himself in and we can resolve this without any further incident,” KSP Sgt. Bernis Napier told the outlet.

Central Kentucky was the focus point of the search, but they alerted law enforcement agencies statewide.

“In some cases, they want to get as far away as possible,” Napier told LEX 18. “In some cases, they want to stay in the area because that’s what they’re familiar with. We’re looking at both options.”

Craig allegedly killed his mother and sister at a home in Lawrenceburg, Kentucky last September. He led law enforcement on a road chase touching Anderson, Franklin, Shelby, and Jefferson counties, state police said at the time, according to the outlet.

