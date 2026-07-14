A man had just dropped off pizza at a Pennsylvania home and was heading back to his vehicle when suddenly a teenager attacked and killed him, authorities say.

Sincere Camps, 14, faces charges including murder, conspiracy, robbery inflicting serious bodily injury, possession of an instrument of crime with intent, and recklessly endangering another person. According to court records reviewed by Law&Crime, he is in the Philadelphia Juvenile Justice Services Center and has been denied bail.

Police identified the victim as 28-year-old Anshul Kuncha.

On June 5 at about 12:30 a.m., the Philadelphia Police Department said Kuncha was lured to a home on the 2300 block of Edgley Street in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, per local NBC affiliate WCAU. Someone had apparently ordered three pizzas to an empty apartment.

As Kuncha left his vehicle to drop the food off, two people in dark clothing reportedly followed him, a visual that could be seen on nearby surveillance video. The delivery driver dropped off the food, and as he stood outside the apartment, he was shot in the head and then robbed.

Police responded to the area to find Kuncha lying on the ground unresponsive. He had a gunshot wound to the head and was bleeding profusely.

The victim was brought to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Inside the apartment, cops found three pizza boxes and a bag that were seemingly untouched, a likely indication that the victim had dropped off the pizza right before he was killed, area ABC affiliate WPVI reported. Investigators also found three spent shell casings inches away from where Kuncha was found lying on the ground.

It is unclear whether another suspect is wanted in this case.

Camps had a preliminary arraignment in court on Saturday. He is scheduled to return on July 21.