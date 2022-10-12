Raiders Wide Receiver Davante Adams Charged for Shoving Photographer at End of Chiefs Game

The other shoe dropped for Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams, 29, who shoved a photographer after his team lost Monday night to the Kansas City Chiefs. He is now cited with assault in Kansas City, Missouri.

BREAKING: Raiders WR Davante Adams cited for assault in Kansas City, MO, after pushing a photographer while leaving the field in the Chiefs’ Monday night win against Las Vegas. Here’s a copy of the citation, filed in KC Municipal Court. pic.twitter.com/0JYxABuHOY — Shain Bergan (@ShainKCTV) October 12, 2022

As seen on video, Adams was walking off the field after the Chiefs came back for the 30-29 win. A man, identified in documents as Ryan Zebley, ran out in front of him. Adams shoved Zabley, who fell to the ground.

Davante Adams shoved someone leaving the field pic.twitter.com/3W5OAi7Dal — CJ Fogler AKA Perc70 #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) October 11, 2022

“The victim is a photographer at the Chiefs/Raiders game,” police previously said in a statement obtained by ESPN. “At the end of the game, he was pushed to the ground causing injury. He made arrangements for private transport to the hospital for treatment at which time he called police. The injuries are preliminarily thought to be non-life threatening. The incident will be investigated by our Assault Unit detectives, upon completion they will coordinate with the applicable city or state prosecutor to determine any applicable charges.”

Cops said in documents that Zebley sustained a whiplash, a headache, and a “possible minor concussion.”

“So I wanted to say sorry to him for that because that was just frustration mixed with him literally just running in front of me,” Adams said after the game, according to TMZ. “I shouldn’t have responded that way, but that’s how I initially responded. So I want to apologize to him for that.”

Speaking before news of the assault case, he reiterated the statement on Twitter.

Sorry to the guy I pushed over after the game. Obviously very frustrated at the way the game ended and when he ran infront of me as I exited that was my reaction and I felt horrible immediately. Thats not me..MY APOLOGIES man hope you see this. — Davante Adams (@tae15adams) October 11, 2022

Court is scheduled for Nov. 10.

It remains to be seen how the NFL will formally respond to the incident.

“But I know the person. I don’t think there was any intent behind it on his part,” Raiders coach Josh McDaniels said on Monday, according to TMZ. “But whatever they [the NFL] ask of us, whatever they need from us, obviously, we’ll comply.”

[Screenshot via TMJ4]

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]