A 29-year-old Missouri woman is headed to prison for a decade after her 5-year-old son died when he fell out of a window in their high-rise apartment.

Corrine O'Connor on Monday pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter in the death of Grayson O'Connor and was sentenced to 10 years behind bars. According to a probable cause arrest affidavit, Kansas City police responded around 11:30 a.m. on Nov. 27, 2023, to the 1000 block of Grand Boulevard for a report of an injured person in an alley.

When cops arrived they found Grayson with "catastrophic damage to his head and body." Officers examined the top floor of the apartment building and noticed an open window. Residents who lived in the building said there were safety mechanisms in place to prevent windows from opening more than a few inches.

Detectives went to the apartment and found O'Connor "laying in front of the window." When asked what happened to her son, she said he "went out the window." She never called 911.

Officers noted the apartment was in disarray with feces, rotten food and trash all over. There was also "copious amount" of chocolate syrup on the window sill where Grayson fell and an apparent child's handprint in chocolate on the window itself.

All the other windows had safety mechanisms in place to prevent them from fully opening, with the exception of the one Grayson fell from, per cops.

Video showed the boy hit a covered walkway above the alleyway before falling to the ground.

O'Connor was originally charged with endangering the welfare of a child, for which she could have received a life sentence, according to local Fox affiliate KCTV. The involuntary manslaughter charge carried a maximum of 10 years behind bars. O'Connor will receive credit for time served.

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"The plea was reached after careful consideration of the evidence and circumstances of the case. A child lost their life and the decision allows for both accountability, while also acknowledging a mother who is now living in grief," Jackson County Prosecutor Melesa Johnson said in a statement to KCTV. "We also hope that during her time in custody, she will have access to the resources and support she needs."

The Kansas City Star reported that relatives and neighbors called a child abuse hotline at least seven times over concerns about Grayson during the years and months before his death. Tipsters said O'Connor would yell at her son, noting that she seemed overwhelmed and would leave him alone on the street.

The state's Department of Social Services told the newspaper it tried to offer help to O'Connor but she refused it. DSS reportedly implemented steps to improve its practices following the boy's death.