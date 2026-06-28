A 27-year-old man allegedly shot a 16-year-old boy to death while the teen was trying to protect his friend from a bully in Georgia.

Joshua Drew Clinton stands accused of murder, cruelty to children, aggravated assault and other charges in the death of Jalil Jones. The Clayton County Police Department responded around 6 p.m. June 19 to reports of a shooting in the 800 block of Mt. Zion Road in Jonesboro, some 15 miles south of Atlanta.

Cops found Jalil suffering from gunshot wounds. Paramedics rushed him to the hospital where he died. Clinton was identified as a suspect on June 23 after an "extensive investigation," cops said.

Deputies arrested Clinton with the help of the U.S. Marshals Service and took him to the Clayton County Jail. Clinton was involved in another shooting after the homicide, cops said.

While investigators did not divulge much information about the motive for the shooting other than saying an "ongoing dispute" between several people "escalated into a violent confrontation," Jalil's family friend provided more context about the shooting.

Lyniece Wilkes said in an interview with local ABC affiliate WSB that Jalil was trying to help a friend when the shooting happened.

"He was outside trying to help and protect a young boy who needed help at the time," Wilkes told the TV station.

Wilkes started a GoFundMe to help with funeral costs. She wrote that Jalil had just started a job working for his uncle and was looking forward to earning his driver's permit.

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"Jalil's bravery and compassion touched everyone who knew him, and his loss has left us devastated," she wrote.

Wilkes described the victim's personality in an interview with local Fox affiliate WAGA.

"Jalil was all around bubbly dude. Bright in personality, funny had you mad at one minute and laughing next," Wilkes told the outlet.

Clinton remains in the Clayton County Jail without bond. His next court date is set for July 22.