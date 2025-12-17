A Georgia man is headed to prison for life after he shot his wife to death a day before her birthday and just as she was set to open a newly renovated barbershop.

Volanta Lejuan Walker, 51, pleaded guilty to malice murder for the October shooting of 56-year-old Sabrina Walker in Douglasville, which is some 20 miles west of Atlanta. He also pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated assault against a peace officer, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Judge Deah Warren sentenced Volanta Walker to life in prison plus 25 years, according to the Douglas County District Attorney's Office.

"Too often as a society we are dismissive of the impact of domestic violence on those victimized by it and their loved ones. We will look the other way and minimize the threat based on if a victim decides to leave or stay with their abuser," District Attorney Dalia Racine said in a statement. "Domestic violence calls are some of the most dangerous calls law enforcement encounter. We lost a precious life when she decided to leave her abuser. However, he will never be able to take away her impact to her family and our community. We hope this swift resolution allows her family to move forward in their healing process."

As Law&Crime previously reported, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said in a press release that the couple were arguing at their home on Oct. 4 when Sabrina Walker ran outside. The husband chased her down and shot her dead.

He remained armed after Douglasville police officers responded around 9:30 p.m. to the home on Littlebrook Way and saw Sabrina Walker lying on the ground, cops said. Police ordered him to drop the gun, but he allegedly pointed it at them. An officer shot him, per the press release. Paramedics rushed Volanta Walker to the hospital for treatment. They pronounced Sabrina Walker dead at the scene.

Sabrina Walker was slated to celebrate her 57th birthday on Oct. 5 as well as open her updated barbershop, Groomsmen Atlanta, her family told local Fox affiliate WAGA. Despite the tragedy, her family held the grand opening in her honor. She owned the barbershop since 2009 but recently remodeled and expanded the business.

"It feels like somebody is missing," her daughter Anesha Nixon told the TV station. "It really feels like her presence needs to be here — her [being] bubbly, her running around talking to people. It doesn't feel right. It feels like she needs to be here."

Another daughter, Michaella Barnswell, said opening the barbershop is what her mother would have wanted.

"My mama put her blood, sweat and tears into this business, and we're going to outlive her legacy," she said.