The Maryland mom who shot her daughter in the neck — landing the girl in the hospital — and then instructed her to lie in order to make the case "go away" will herself be going away for the next five decades.

Talecka C. Brown, 34, was sentenced Friday, court records show, for the 2024 shooting of her then-13-year-old daughter. According to local CBS affiliate WUSA, Brown has been ordered to serve 50 years behind bars.

As Law&Crime previously reported, Brown shot her daughter in the back of the neck during an argument on Sept. 23, 2024, at their home in Seat Pleasant, an unincorporated city in St. George's County, which sits directly east of Washington, D.C.

Brown, who called 911, reportedly initially told police that the girl had been shot by a homeless person.

More from Law&Crime: Gun-toting mom hospitalizes teen daughter, then calls the house from jail trying to make case 'go away': Prosecutors

The defendant also reportedly urged her daughter to tell authorities someone had broken into their home and shot her.

Officials said during the investigation, even though the girl was in "screeching pain," Brown did not express any concern about her daughter's condition.

Prosecutors said that after her arrest, Brown called her daughter's father from jail and left a message saying that the case "will go away" if the girl simply didn't talk to cops or show up for court.

"Attempted first-degree murder — come on, that's not me," Brown reportedly said on the voicemail.

She was convicted in October of attempted first-degree murder, first-degree child abuse, first-degree assault, and using a firearm as a felon to commit a violent crime, court records show. The jury failed to reach verdicts on charges of second-degree attempted murder, second-degree child abuse, second-degree assault, and reckless endangerment.

Brown faced up to life in prison on the attempted first-degree murder charge.

Jason Kandel contributed to this report.