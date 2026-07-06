An Ohio woman allegedly found her son dead, and instead of notifying authorities, she spent hours with his body on the front porch, authorities say.

Michelle Feudi, 55, was released on her own recognizance after being booked into the Lucas County Corrections Center on Sunday. According to an affidavit reviewed by Law&Crime, Feudi found her adult son dead in his bedroom on Saturday around 2 p.m. But rather than call 911, police said, Feudi carried her son's body to the front porch of their home in Toledo, Ohio, and left it there until the following day.

Police said Feudi called 911 on Sunday after 5 a.m. to report that her 23-year-old son was deceased. After first responders arrived at her home, she told officers that she went to wake her son up on Saturday afternoon and found him "cold to the touch" and without a pulse. When she rolled him over, Feudi said "blood came from his mouth."

According to the affidavit, Feudi told police that she believed her son had died. After making the discovery, she allegedly carried her son's body to the home's enclosed front porch. She then allegedly sat with the body on the front porch for hours before she finally called 911 the following morning, 15 hours after finding him dead.

Police did not release a cause of death for Feudi's son.

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Feudi was arrested and charged with abuse of a corpse. She was released from the Lucas County Corrections Center after her court hearing on Monday. Her next court date is scheduled for July 16 in Toledo Municipal Court.