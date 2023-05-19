An Alaska man was recently convicted for his part in the murder of another man found inside a tote container in a garage last year.

Daniel Alex Rocero, 46, was convicted on two counts of murder in the second degree, one count of manslaughter, and one count of tampering with physical evidence for killing Keenan Wegener, 27, and hiding his body, law enforcement announced on Wednesday.

Wegener was a member of the libertarian service organization, Students for Liberty while attending George Washington University. His comrades remembered him as “the friendliest person you’d ever have known” and a “very outgoing guy.”

“I remember being stuck at an airport after a retreat, joking around and hanging out with him and some Floridians while we all prepared to head home. It was his last retreat with SFL because he was graduating in 2018. But I always figured I’d see him and some of the other Alaskans someday, though I had my doubts about his insistence that Kenai was the best part of Alaska. Keenan was a big personality that we will forever miss,” a eulogy on the group’s website says. “While in SFL, Keenan’s kindness was reflected in his actions. He was always interested in demonstrating the power of voluntarism by taking care of our local communities. Thanks to his enthusiasm and efforts, SFL would go on to organize a Day of Service, in which 10 cities throughout North America would provide food and clothing for hundreds of homeless people.”

Wegener’s obituary remembers him as a man with deep roots in his native Alaska and, later, in Virginia, after moving for school.

At the time of his death, the victim in the case was wearing an ankle monitor as part of bail conditions after he was accused of burglary, according to the Anchorage Daily News.

Two Pretrial Enforcement Division officers contacted the Anchorage Police Department on March 20, 2022, asking for help locating Wegener because his ankle monitor had not moved for two days, an arrest affidavit says. From the start, one of the PED officers feared the worst, having had clients in the past whose ankle monitors also did not move for days, only to later find them “deceased from a medical emergency,” the affidavit says.

After pinging the ankle monitor and hearing the device, officers spoke with the owner of the residence and explained the situation, the affidavit says. Another woman at the residence told police to “get a warrant,” but the property owner “told the officers there was a back interior staircase that they could use to gain access to the basement area of the house,” according to the court document.

After making their way through the residence, police found the garage, which was blocked by a toolbox, the affidavit says. After removing the toolbox, they entered the garage and noticed a white sheet covering “a portion of the garage which blocked the view of that area.” Wegener’s body was behind the sheet, “in a large tote on the floor,” and had “blood and injuries to the facial area.”

In a resulting investigation, the property owner told police that two days earlier, a man named Happy and another man named Adam Pringle had confronted the victim about an incident, according to the affidavit. The woman said the three went downstairs, “and she heard loud yelling and arguing, and she pounded on the wall for them [to] quiet down,” the document says.

At some point, the woman told police Pringle and Happy came upstairs. The two men were arguing about what to do with the victim of the violence, she said. Pringle allegedly said he knocked Wegener out – and asked the woman to render medical aid because she is a nurse. Happy allegedly said that Wegener was not breathing and said they should call 911. Pringle then allegedly countered and said Wegener was breathing – and would be “all right.”

Apparently, neither option was taken. The woman said she never even went downstairs. When relaying this story to police, she “expressed extreme fear” of Happy and Pringle, the affidavit says, “indicating she was in fear of her life if they found out that she spoke with police.”

The man known as “Happy” turned out to be Rocero – who the nurse later picked out of a photo lineup. Both men were indicted in Wegener’s death on March 31, 2022. Pringle’s trial on the same charges is ongoing, authorities said.

Rocero’s sentencing hearing is slated for Sept. 21 before Anchorage Superior Court Judge Peter Ramgren. He faces a minimum sentence of 15 years and a maximum sentence of 99 years in prison.

