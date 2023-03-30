Man behind SUV crash at Apple store that killed one and injured 22 indicted on murder charges

A man who told police his foot was stuck on the accelerator when he crashed his SUV through the plate glass storefront of an Apple store, killing one man and injuring 22 others, has been indicted on second-degree murder charges, prosecutors said.

Bradley Rein, 53, was indicted in the death of Kevin Bradley, 65, of New Jersey, Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz said in a news release. Rein was behind the wheel of his 2019 Toyota 4Runner on Nov. 21 when it plowed into the store.

Bradley, a contractor working outside the store, was killed, and nearly two dozen others were injured when the SUV crashed through the store window, authorities said.

“I was astounded by the charge,” Rein’s attorney, Joan Fund, told the Associated Press on Wednesday. “My client has fully cooperated with the investigation, and I look forward to answering all other questions about this case in court.”

Rein faces additional charges, including motor vehicle homicide by reckless operation, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, 18 counts of aggravated assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon for those who were injured in the crash, officials said.

Police received multiple 911 calls about the crash at the Derby Shops in Hingham, about 17 miles south of Boston.

Workers and bystanders rendered first aid to multiple victims while numerous victims were hospitalized.

The AP reported that Rein told police he was looking for an eyeglasses store when he crashed, that his right foot became stuck on the accelerator, and used his left foot to brake, but the vehicle didn’t stop. He had no medical issues, and he had not consumed alcohol or drugs, the AP said.

Apple issued a statement at the time saying it was “devastated by the shocking events” and “the tragic loss of a professional who was onsite supporting recent construction at the store.”

Apple CEO Tim Cook visited victims at the hospital, AppleInsider reported.

CBS News reported that victims have filed a lawsuit in the crash, claiming Apple and the property owner should have had protective barriers installed in front of the store.

