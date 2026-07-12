An argument in the early hours of New Year's Day 2026 turned deadly when a man "accidentally" shot his friend in Iowa after he thought pointing a gun at the victim "could end the conversation."

Jordan Isaac Carmi, 31, pleaded guilty to reckless use of a firearm, involuntary manslaughter and felon in possession of a firearm in the death of 30-year-old Tony Young. Carmi was sentenced to 20 years behind bars, the Polk County Attorney's Office said.

According to prosecutors, Carmi and Young were out celebrating the new year at bars in downtown Des Moines. The suspect, victim and several others got into an argument outside Carmi's apartment in the 300 block of Court Avenue.

Prosecutors said Carmi gave a "lengthy" statement during his sentencing about his version of events. He said he got his gun after some people refused to leave his apartment. When they did, he and Young "debated" about whether to "go after the group."

"I thought I could end the conversation by pointing the gun at him," he told the court. "I was drunk and high and handling a loaded weapon, which was incredibly stupid."

The gun went off, striking Young.

"I accidentally shot my friend," he told District Judge Samantha Gronewald.

Carmi was initially facing first-degree murder before he pleaded guilty to the reduced charges. He also must pay $150,000 in restitution to Young's estate. He was previously convicted of possession with intent to distribute drugs in Utah a decade ago.

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Carmi expressed remorse for his actions.

"I need everyone to understand in no uncertain terms that Tony did not deserve what happened to him," he said.

Young, born in Canada before moving to the Hawkeye State where he graduated from high school, leaves behind a son.

"Tony enjoyed rap music, dancing, playing football and most of all, hanging out with his friends," his obituary said. "He loved spending time with his son Jakari, playing video games and making food together."