A Nevada man who was sick of his unemployed girlfriend not pulling her weight in the relationship — while constantly accusing him of being unfaithful — "snapped" and stabbed her to death after she refused to make him rice, his lawyer says.

Jose Galan-Preval, 47, of Las Vegas, was sentenced Tuesday to 14 to 35 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to second-degree murder with use of a deadly weapon for the January attack on Yaimara Leyva-Cadet, according to court records.

Galan-Preval's public defender, Jin Kim-Steadman, told the court at his sentencing that Leyva-Cadet was unemployed and refused to do manual labor, despite being "qualified" to do so, while Galan-Preval worked, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Kim-Steadman said this created issues in their relationship and put a mental strain on Galan-Preval, along with Leyva-Cadet believing he was cheating on her. They had both immigrated to the U.S. from Cuba hoping for a better life and a fresh start, the lawyer said.

"Instead of it bringing them closer, she became more controlling," Kim-Steadman said, according to the Review-Journal. "Instead of working, even though she was qualified to do at least manual labor, she did not. She demanded to see his phone."

Cops were called to the couple's home in downtown Las Vegas on Jan. 23 around 12:56 p.m., and they found Leyva-Cadet inside suffering from multiple stab wounds. "Medical personnel responded and transported the woman to a nearby hospital, where she later died," a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department press release said.

Kim-Steadman told the court Tuesday that Galan-Preval had been drinking alcohol and was getting ready for work when he asked Leyva-Cadet to make him some rice to eat. She said no and he proceeded to stab her repeatedly with a kitchen knife, according to court testimony from their roommates.

"He snapped," Kim-Steadman said. "When he came to and realized what was happening, he did not punch and stab anyone else, and he just left."

Galan-Preval turned himself in after the attack and told police he "lost control of his emotions," according to an arrest report obtained by local ABC affiliate KTNV.

"I am responsible for what I did," Galan-Preval told his landlord, who was at the scene when he stabbed Leyva-Cadet.

Galan-Preval claimed in police interviews that Leyva-Cadet was "very jealous and accused him of being unfaithful," per his arrest report.

As part of the plea deal, Galan-Preval agreed to a sentence of 10 to 25 years for murdering Leyva-Cadet, according to the Review-Journal. Prosecutors asked for an additional 20 years for the deadly weapon enhancement. District Judge Jaqueline Bluth went with an additional four to 10 years.

"I do recognize that Mr. Galan-Preval took responsibility right away, has expressed from the beginning his extreme remorse that there is no criminal history, and I do believe that he just snapped," Bluth said Tuesday. "It's been difficult to balance those things because it is such a horrific way to die."

Galan-Preval reportedly spoke during the sentencing hearing and asked for forgiveness.

"I would have liked for me to be in her place instead of her," he said through a Spanish interpreter, according to the Review-Journal. "I ask for forgiveness from this country that let me come in. I am very remorseful."