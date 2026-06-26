A Michigan woman was arrested in her son's death after she failed to provide him with necessary medical care, according to law enforcement in the Wolverine State.

Latoya Washington, 37, stands accused of one count of involuntary homicide for the death of 4-year-old Curtis Washington.

The underlying incident occurred on Jan. 25, 2025, at the French Quarter Apartments on Basin Street in Southfield, a medium-sized city and inner-ring suburb of Detroit.

On the day in question, police arrived at the residence in response to a report about an unresponsive child. The little boy was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead, the Southfield Police Department said in a press release, according to The Oakland Press.

An ensuing investigation revealed that Curtis had been hospitalized after suffering from multiple seizures two days prior to his death. During that earlier visit, doctors stabilized the boy's condition and prescribed medication to help prevent additional seizures.

Then, the defendant took Curtis home against medical advice, authorities said.

The boy experienced more seizures — on Jan. 24 and Jan. 25, police said. This time, Washington allegedly failed to provide the seizure-prevention medication or even to follow up by giving her son his medication while the seizures were happening.

In turn, Curtis died, according to law enforcement.

"This case is a heartbreaking reminder that children, especially those with medical conditions, depend entirely on the adults responsible for their care," Southfield Police Chief Elvin Barren said. "Parents and caregivers must take medical concerns seriously, follow treatment plans, and seek immediate medical attention when a child's condition worsens. A vulnerable child cannot advocate for themselves, and it is our collective responsibility to ensure their safety and well-being."

Prosecutors allege the little boy's death was caused by a "grossly negligent failure to provide necessary medical care," according to a report by Detroit-based NBC affiliate WDIV.

The defendant was arraigned on Tuesday and granted a $20,000 personal bond with GPS tether monitoring.

Washington is slated to next appear in court on July 2 for a probable cause conference before 46th District Court Judge Cynthia Arvant.