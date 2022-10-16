Florida Man Wrote Children Notes Commanding Them to Engage in Sexually Abusive Act: Deputies

Deputies in Pinellas County, Florida, claim a man wrote children notes, telling them to engage in sexually abusive acts. James Donald Laker, 66, is locked up on a $10,000 bond for lewd and lascivious conduct, records show.

Authorities said he did something like this before, writing a 10-year-old girl that she will be raped.

In the new arrest affidavit, deputies noted “mentally challenged” in the section labeled for aggravating and mitigating factors.

On Oct. 7, Laker allegedly put a green sticky note on the victims’ mailbox across the street from where he lived. It was addressed to two children, deputies said. Authorities identified the kids as only a 6-year-old and a 11-year-old. This note told them to engage in an act of sexual abuse with their 3-year-old brother.

“The defendant left a second note inside the victims’ mailbox instructing the same,” deputies claim. “On both occasions, the notes were found by one or both of the child victims.”

Deputies said they canvassed the neighborhood. They claim they found handwritten notes in the same handwriting at Laker’s home.

Authorities said they interviewed Laker on Friday in the presence of a family member.

“The defendant admitted to writing the inappropriate notes left in/on the victims’ mailbox,” deputies wrote. “When asked why he did this, he said he ‘felt like it.’ The defendant stated he was ‘locked up’ when he did this 20 years ago and he admitted that it was wrong in the past and now for him to write notes like this to children. When asked if he was having similar urges as he did in the past, the defendant replied ‘once in a while.'”

Laker apologized, deputies said.

Records do not name an attorney working on his behalf.

In discussing his criminal history, they said Laker was charged with indecent exposure in 1995 and 2000.

They said he was charged in 2002 with lewd and lascivious conduct after delivering handwritten notes to the aforementioned 10-year-old girl and instructing her to perform a sexually abusive act to herself.

“An additional note written by the defendant read, ‘PS…I will show my penis…You will be raped,” deputies wrote.

[Booking photo Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office]

