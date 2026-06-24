An Illinois man who admitted to causing the death of a patient he was tasked with helping will not spend any more time behind bars.

Peter Cadigan, 53, was sentenced to two years' probation after pleading guilty to involuntary manslaughter in connection with the 2022 death of 35-year-old Earl Moore Jr. Cadigan and 48-year-old Peggy Finley were both charged with first-degree murder after prosecutors said they strapped Moore to a gurney face down, causing him to suffocate. As Law&Crime previously reported, Moore was suffering from hallucinations while detoxing from alcohol when Cadigan and Finley, then employed as EMTs for the LifeStar ambulance service, responded to his home in Springfield, Illinois, on Dec. 18, 2022.

Prosecutors said Finley and Cadigan "tightened restraints across Earl Moore, Jr.'s back and lower body in the prone position" after police officers placed Moore on a gurney. As a result of being face down on the gurney and unable to move while he was transported to the hospital, Moore died of "compressional and positional asphyxia." Both former EMTs were experienced veterans in their field.

In body camera video obtained by Law&Crime, police officers are seen walking Moore out of his home to a gurney waiting outside. The officers lift Moore onto the gurney, where he ends up on his side. Cadigan then repositioned him face down before strapping Moore down. Finley is seen placing a blanket over Moore, and both she and Cadigan continued to strap Moore down.

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Cadigan pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter in April. During the hearing on Tuesday, he was sentenced to 24 months of probation and 100 hours of community service. He was ordered not to work in the healthcare field. He received credit for 180 days served in the county jail.

Finley's case is still open. Her trial was continued to Aug. 24.

Matt Naham contributed to this report.