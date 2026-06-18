A man in Pennsylvania will not see outside prison walls for the rest of his life after he admitted to slitting his wife's throat and then repeatedly plunging a knife into her chest to make sure she was dead.

James Christopher Frank, 58, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in the death of 55-year-old Deborah Glaser, court records reviewed by Law&Crime show.

He was subsequently sentenced on Wednesday to life in prison without the possibility of parole, Philadelphia ABC affiliate WPVI reported.

On the evening of March 11, 2025, officers with the Bethlehem Township Police Department were dispatched to a home in the 2100 block of 3rd Street in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, a city about 70 miles north of Philadelphia. According to a press release issued at the time by the Northampton County District Attorney's Office, a family member had told police that "they were worried about the residents" in the home.

Police announced themselves at the door and windows but got no response until they raised a ladder to a second-story window and found Frank inside, per a probable cause affidavit obtained by Lehigh Valley Live. When they told him to open the door, he apparently told police, "My wife is dead in the bathtub."

Officers entered the home and proceeded to the bathroom, where they found Glaser with multiple stab wounds. Also in the room were "various cutting instruments, including knives, razor blades, and box cutters, along with a hammer and a mallet."

"Frank admitted to police that he used a steak knife to cut Glaser's throat in the trachea area while she was still alive," the press release said. "Frank then admitted to using a knife and a hammer to puncture Glaser's chest and heart, estimating he did so approximately 10 times."

The defendant reportedly conceded that "the purpose of these actions was to ensure Glaser was deceased."

Authorities pronounced Glaser dead at the scene. Frank was arrested and initially charged with criminal homicide.

District Attorney Stephen Baratta told Allentown independent news station WFMZ that Frank hadn't shown up for work the day before his wife's body was discovered, nor had he called in. He was similarly absent from his job the day the grisly discovery was made.

"He admitted to having sliced her neck open. It was a pretty gruesome injury," Baratta said. "We can't confirm how long she had been dead, but it was pretty clear that it was many hours prior to the police response."

"It was gruesome and on a very human level, upsetting, especially given that it's a domestic situation," he added.