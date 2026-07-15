Two Wisconsin women were mowed down and killed by a driver while crossing a street in Milwaukee and holding hands, according to police and witnesses.

Amy Austin, 49, and May Daiber, 48, were both struck by a speeding vehicle in Milwaukee on July 12, on Teutonia Avenue near Vienna Avenue, local ABC affiliate WISN reports.

The women are close friends who played pool together for years, according to the television station. They were crossing a street around 11 p.m. when the driver of an SUV plowed into them and sped away, police say.

A witness told WISN they saw Austin and Daiber holding hands before the SUV driver — who allegedly didn't brake — slammed into them.

"I'm just looking at their faces. They're so happy," the witness, David Young, recounted. "And they got to the middle of the street, and then that's when I seen the black SUV out of my peripheral just hit both of them."

Police say the hit-and-run driver was speeding at the time of the collision and driving a black GMC Yukon from model years 2007 to 2014. The medical examiner's office has said the driver was racing, WISN reports. The vehicle likely has damage to the front grille, bumper, passenger-side headlight, and is missing the front "GMC" grille emblem.

"They were crossing the street on a night out in Milwaukee," a GoFundMe created for Austin's family says. "The driver of a black SUV that was racing another vehicle at the time hit them and drove off. As police work to find the person responsible, the families of both women are in shock and experiencing unimaginable grief."

Another GoFundMe for Daiber's family says, "Losing them both in such a senseless and heartbreaking way has devastated everyone who loved them."

A friend of Austin's told WISN that friends and family want the driver to turn themselves in.

"Come forward. You can't live with this in yourself," Reggie Stephens said. "There's no way! And if you can, then you're not human."