There’s Been an Arrest in the Murder of Mother LeBrea Jackson — Here’s What We Know

Police in Colorado have announced an arrest in the death of LeBrea Jackson. Here’s what we know so far.

1. Her Family Reported Her Missing the Day After Christmas.

Jackson, 23, was reported missing by her family on December 26, 2018, according to the Aurora Police Department. In their press statement, officers also took note of something that’d happened just over a week before. Cops responded to a call of a “physical family disturbance” on December 17 at the 10600 block of East Jewell Avenue at the Willowick Apartments. Officials didn’t elaborate.

2. Found Dead January 6, 2019

Jackson’s remains were found near the town of Aguilar in Las Animas County, Colorado, cops said. Residents found her while walking near an abandoned truck stop, authorities said. It took two days before officials identified her and announced the findings. This missing persons case became a homicide investigation.

Authorities remained very mum about what happened, saying it was in the interest of bringing justice.

Jackson is survived by two sons.

“I just want ya’ll to know that LeBrea was a strong, self-driven young lady who loved her kids,” aunt Ruby Jackson told KDVR at the time.

“A big part of us is gone,” she said.

3. Andrew Joseph Condon Arrested in Her Murder.

After months, cops finally announced a suspect. Andrew Joseph Condon, 26, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder in Jackson’s death, cops said. It’s unclear how he knew LeBrea Jackson.

4. Condon Represented by Public Defender’s Office.

An Arapahoe County clerk told Law&Crime that Condon is represented by the Office of the Colorado State Public Defender. The office has a policy that its attorneys don’t comment on case. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for August 20. The defendant is being held without bond at the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

