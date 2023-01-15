A North Carolina couple is accused of murdering their four-year-old son. Surry County deputies say victim Skyler Wilson wound up in the hospital with injuries and died after several days. Investigators blame father Joseph “Joe” Paul Wilson, 41, and mother Jodi Ann Wilson, 38. They were arrested Friday.

“This is a tragic event that resulted in the death of a precious child way too soon,” Sheriff Steve C. Hiatt said. “Please remember the other siblings involved in this situation as well as the investigators who worked tirelessly on this case in your thoughts and prayers.”

(LAW&CRIME COVERAGE: Michigan Parents Who Were Allegedly ‘Sick of’ Being Reported to CPS Are Now Charged with Murdering 8-Year-Old Autistic Son)

In alleged timeline, Skyler sustained injuries on Jan. 5. EMS took him to a hospital, where he died on the 9th. Authorities did not detail the injuries or suggest a motive.

From deputies:

On January 6, 2023, the Surry County Sheriff’s Office received a call from Child Protective Services regarding a four-year-old child. The four-year-old child, Skyler Wilson, had been transported to Brenner’s Children Hospital by Surry County Emergency Medical Services after suffering from a medical emergency on January 5, 2023. Skyler Wilson succumbed to injuries he sustained on January 5, 2023 and passed away on January 9, 2023. The Surry County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigative Division initiated an investigation into the death and have requested the assistance of the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation. The investigation revealed that Skyler Wilson passed away from injuries related to the abuse sustained by his parents, and his death is being investigated as a homicide.

Joseph and Jodi Wilson were held without bond at the Surry County Detention Center, deputies said. Court is set for Feb. 2. Other children in their custody are now with the Department of Social Services, authorities said.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]