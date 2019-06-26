Kavanaugh’s Baseball References Are Evidence of a Serious Flaw in Logic

Brett Kavanaugh really needs to drop the sports analogies. It seems like every time he tries to get all folksy with his references, he ends up blatantly mistaking how the legal system works.

SCOTUS ruled Wednesday in a case with major implications for the world of administrative law. The legal issue at hand in the case ( Kisor v. Wilkie ) was whether it’s time to overrule a line of cases implementing what’s known as “Auer deference.” The concept of Auer deference is that when we’re talking about federal administrative regulations (rules adopted by EPA, the FDA, the IRS, or any other alphabet-soup government agency), the agencies themselves should be the ones to dictate what the language of the regulation actually means. The logic goes that when we’re talking highly-technical terminology, it makes a lot more sense for the folks inside those agencies to clarify things than it does for judges to attempt the task. Many conservatives are highly suspicious of this deference to administrative agencies in that it allows an executive agency to perform a kind of legislative function.

In Wednesday’s decision, the Court declined to overrule past precedent, which meant that Vietnam veteran James Kisor will now continue his battle for benefits with the Department of Veterans Affairs back in the lower court. The outcome in the case wasn’t a huge surprise for even the small percentage of Americans who pay attention to administrative law. Justice Elena Kagan penned the majority opinion. Justice Neil Gorsuch – a vocal and passionate opponent of excessive deference to administrative agencies with an interesting history on the topic – concurred, as did Justices Kavanaugh and Samuel Alito.

Kavanaugh’s take on the issue – that the court should have formally rejected Auer deference instead of simply limiting it as the majority opted to do – wasn’t all that remarkable. But the analogy used in his short concurrence was. Kavanaugh wrote:

Umpires in games at Wrigley Field do not defer to the Cubs manager’s in-game interpretation of Wrigley’s ground rules. So too here.

On its face, that sure sounds like a good comparison. After all, we’re talking about who has the authority to interpret rules. But the justice’s analogy fails for lack of parallelism. The home team’s manager could make an argument about the interpretation of the ground rules, but there is little to no leeway there since the existing rules are basically grounded in obvious common sense. Decades ago, the folks at Wrigley–Wrigley administrators, if you will–were the ones to decide what it means when a fair ball lodges in and can’t be retrieved from its walls iconic ivy (a ground rule double). Those rules are independent from but consistent with the ground rules reported and maintained by Major League Baseball. A dispute that could arise would be: Was the ball actually stuck in the ivy or not. That’s a factual determination, not one about resolving an ambiguous term. So the analogy makes very little sense.

But even if there were a need for an umpire to somehow clear up an ambiguity in a ground rule, Auer-type deference would mean that MLB or Wrigley officials are the ones who set out what ground rules mean in that specific context. Without Auer deference, that call would solely be up to the umpire. In neither case would the team manager have anything whatsoever to do with it.

The concept is that if there’s a question, it’s the agency who made the rule who should decide OR it’s the judge who gets to decide. In neither case would the umpire (here the judge, even though judges really aren’t umpires) defer to a team manager (who is neither the person who wrote the rules nor the judge).

Administrative regulations are the result of a lengthy legislative process involving research, open discussion, and hearings. Agency insiders and subject-matter experts are likely to be the people who understand best what the administrative regs mean. The whole concept of Auer deference is to acknowledge that an agency itself, as opposed to a judge, might be the best and most appropriate source of information about a particular regulation.

This isn’t the first time Kavanaugh has misused baseball analogies. In September 2018, Erwin Chemerinsky, one of the foremost American scholars on Constitutional law, wrote an op-ed titled, “Brett Kavanaugh likened Supreme Court justices to ‘umpires.’ That’s nonsense and he knows it.” In it, Chemerinsky wrote:

But justices are not umpires at all. Umpires apply rules and have little leeway in determining how those rules should be interpreted. The Supreme Court creates the rules and justices have enormous discretion how to interpret the law. By likening himself to an umpire, Kavanaugh was contending that his views don’t matter at all. That is false.

I think most of us would agree that baseball is far more entertaining than administrative law, but until Kavanaugh can draw an appropriate analogy, I really wish he’d stop with the sports talk.

[Image via Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images]

This is an opinion piece. The views expressed in this article are those of just the author.