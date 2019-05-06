Featured Posts

Watch Live: Steven Bourgoin Murder Trial in Crash That Killed Five Teens

by | 8:44 am, May 6th, 2019

Steven Bourgoin stands trial in Chittenden County, Vermont in the deaths of five teens. His legal team is expected to put up an insanity defense. The defendant is charged with five counts of second-degree murder. Opening statements are expected to begin at 9 a.m. on Monday, May 6.

Prosecutors say he crashed his Toyota Tacoma into the victims’ Volkswagen Jetta while driving the wrong way on the southbound lane of Interstate 89 on October 8, 2016. The incident didn’t end there, according to a state police affidavit obtained by Law&Crime.

Cops said the Jetta became engulfed in flames. A responding officer and other bystanders tried to help out, but Bourgoin allegedly fled in the police cruiser, turned around, and drove back north at an estimated 100 miles per hour, authorities said. He struck the Tacoma at full speed, and also crashed into other vehicles at the scene. The officer said that he didn’t see deceleration or braking from the cruiser, and said that the engine seemed to be running at max.

The teens in the Jetta were identified as 16-year-old Eli Brookens, 15-year-old Janie Cozzi, 16-year-old Liam Hale, 16-year-old Mary Harris, and 16-year-old Cyrus Zschau.

Bourgoin’s defense said he was insane during the incident.

