Watch Live: Remote Hearing for Cop Who Allegedly Murdered Wife

John Formisano, a 49-year-old New Jersey cop charged with murdering his wife, is scheduled for a remote court hearing to begin at 11 a.m. ET. You can watch it in the player above.

The defendant allegedly shot and killed his estranged wife Christie Solaro-Formisano, 37, and injured her boyfriend on July 14, 2019. He’d filed for divorce just over a month before, citing “irreconcilable differences.”

John Formisano, a lieutenant for the Newark Police Department, allegedly went to their home in Jefferson Township, New Jersey to drop off glasses belonging to one of their two kids, according to NJ.com. Things escalated to him suspecting there was another man at the residence, officials said.

Formisano allegedly said he’d “blacked out” right before the shooting.

Officials said he injured the boyfriend, and followed Christie Formisano out after she’d fled and tried to get into two residences. He shot and killed her on the porch of a home two doors down, police said.

“And I look over and I saw him outside of his car with a big gun,” said neighbor Rachel Verrone, who described the incident as happening across from her house. “So that’s when I ran into my parents’ room and woke them up because I knew that something was not right.”

The Formisano children were purportedly at their home during the incident. They were no older than age 10.

The defendant’s mental state has been a factor from the get-go. He received treatment at a psychiatric hospital, and was eventually declared competent in January 2020 to stand trial. Formisano rejected a plea deal the following month, but his attorney said they were open to talking about this more.

“We will entertain and continue to speak about a reasonable resolution as I feel that is in both sides’ best interests,” lawyer Anthony Iacullo told The New Jersey Herald.

[Screengrab of the Formisano home via CBSN]