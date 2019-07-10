Featured Posts

Acosta Handed Epstein Possible Tool in New Criminal Case, Legal Expert Says

by | 4:34 pm, July 10th, 2019

It seems like Secretary of Labor Alexander Acosta potentially handed convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein an argument in new federal sex trafficking case against him in the Southern District of New York.

Renato Mariotti, a former federal prosecutor and CNN legal analyst, immediately reacted to an Acosta remark by saying the Labor Secretary basically teed up a future argument for Epstein’s defense team.

Others made the same observation, noting that Acosta said earlier in the press conference that he wouldn’t comment on the pending case.

Acosta, previously a U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Florida, conducted a non-prosecution agreement in which Epstein agreed to plead guilty in state court. In the end, the defendant only admitted to one count, and spent 13 months in jail, much of it in a cozy work release scenario. This punishment fell far short of Epstein’s alleged behavior: Investigators said he abused a slew of underage girls.

Victims were kept in the dark about this agreement, according to a 2018 report from The Miami Herald. A federal judge ruled in February that the government broke the law by doing this.

Acosta defended his approach in the press conference on Wednesday. He said he did it for the survivors, and argued that they would’ve faced hostile defense tactics, but his answers confused and aggravated many onlookers. Note the responses from Joyce Alene, former U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Alabama, and Mimi Rocah, a former federal prosecutor for the Southern District of New York.

