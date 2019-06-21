Watch Live: James Scandirito Jr. Sentenced for Dismembering Father’s Body

Florida man James “Jimmy” Scandirito Jr., 50, is scheduled to be sentenced Friday for dismembering and hiding his father’s body. Jurors acquitted him last March of murdering his dad James “Skip” Scandirito Sr., 74. Court is set to begin at 3 p.m. ET.

Law&Crime trial analyst Gene Rossi suggested on the Network that the judge may “err” on issuing a punishment on the higher end of the range, in order to send a message that this crime is unacceptable. Abuse of a dead human body is a second-degree felony in Florida, punishable by up to 15 years.

Prosecutors said he killed his father to get the older man’s money. The younger James poorly managed his finances, and was no longer able to maintain his preferred standard of living.

The defense was in the position of arguing that yes, Scandirito Jr. chopped up his dad’s body, but this wasn’t murder. Jurors believed them. The defendant testified that he was doing drugs with his father. Senior declined to do cocaine, and the son left the room, only to return to find his dad on the floor unresponsive, according to this story. The dish of cocaine had been knocked over. Scandirito Jr. testified he believed that his father might have taken some. Cocaine wasn’t found in the elder man’s body, but the defense said there was marijuana, alcohol, Oxycontin, and hydrocodone in his system.

In any case, the defendant said he panicked in his drug-fueled paranoia, dismembered his father’s body and hid it. His defense said that was one of several “terrible decisions,” but argued there was nothing strange about the way Scandirito Sr. actually died.

“All he had to do to be acquitted of a murder charge was hide the body parts of his own father,” said a statement by the victim’s niece Ellie Scandirito. “The family is not okay with this. This is the 2nd family member we lost to homicide. The defense made a joke of this case.”

Her father Richard Scandirito was murdered in Detroit, Michigan in 1999. Now she and Skip’s sister Sharon Scobel are suing to stop Scandirito Jr. from collecting his dad’s inheritance money.

“If we don’t get a nickel and Jimmy doesn’t get it, we don’t care,” said Scobel, according to The Detroit News. “If it all goes to the lawyers, fine.”

