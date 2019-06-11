Watch Live: Christopher Vasata on Trial for Allegedly Murdering 3 People on Night of Super Bowl



Christopher Vasata, 26, stands trial in Palm Beach County, Florida for the deaths of three people during a party on the day of the Super Bowl in 2017. He is charged with three counts of first-degree murder with a firearm, attempted first-degree murder with a firearm, felon in possession of a firearm, and grand theft auto. Marcus Steward, 26, was also arrested for the same charges and conspiracy; his case is pending, and he will be tried separately.

The two men were charged with shooting and killing Kelli Doherty, 20, Brandi El-Salhy, 24, and Sean Henry, 26, on February 5, 2017. They left the victims dead in the backyard of Charles Vorpagel‘s house.

According to authorities, deputies encountered Vasata when he collapsed out of a sedan that then sped away. He had been shot twice in his “lower back/buttocks,” and claimed the attack happened at a friend’s home, investigators said.

Vorpagel, who was brought to a hospital for apparent shock after the murders, said that he was hanging out in his backyard with friends when three or four masked individuals started shooting at them, said cops. Investigators asked him about Vasata, but he said the man wasn’t there as an invited guest. He suggested Vasata was one of the shooters, according to the probable cause affidavit.

Prosecutors declared they’d seek the death penalty against the defendant. Vasata’s legal team tried last year to get capital punishment declared unconstitutional in Florida.

Vorpagel was a survivor of the incident and a witness, according to police. As part of the fallout from the case, however, he was convicted on drug and weapons charges.

