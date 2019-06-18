Watch Live: Charles Merritt Sentencing Hearing in McStay Family Murders

Court continues in the sentencing hearing of California man Charles Merritt in the murders of a family. He was convicted June 10 in killing 40-year-old business partner Joseph McStay, McStay’s 43-year-old wife Summer, and the couple’s sons, 4-year-old Gianni and 3-year-old Joseph Jr. Jurors can recommend death.

The McStay family exiting the courthouse after Charles #Merritt was found guilty of murdering his business partner, Joseph #McStay and his family in 2010. The family had no comment. But in the courtroom as the verdict was read someone from the family exclaimed, “Oh thank God!” pic.twitter.com/m0Ezi0I0E0 — Leticia Juarez (@ABC7Leticia) June 10, 2019

Merritt’s defense plans on tapping into the jury’s remaining uncertainty as to what happened.

“Our client didn’t do it,” said defense lawyer Rajan Maline outside court on June 11 according to The San Bernardino Sun. “They got the wrong guy. They got it wrong, and therefore they should have a lingering doubt about what happened.”

It could be a moot point if Merritt were sentenced to death. California has had a moratorium on capital punishment since March and they weren’t prolific in executing inmates in recent decades. Authorities there hadn’t even executed anyone since 2006 even though there are hundreds of people on death row.

Prosecutors argued at trial that Merritt killed the family after he owed tens of thousands of dollars to Joseph McStay. The victims went missing February 4, 2010 and were found three years later, buried in two shallow graves with a sledgehammer in the Mojave desert. The defense tried to show that another business partner could’ve been behind the murders.

