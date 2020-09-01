Breonna Taylor’s Boyfriend Kenneth Walker Suing over Fatal Police Raid

Kentucky man Kenneth Walker is suing over the fatal police raid that took the life of his girlfriend Breonna Taylor, and resulted in now-dropped attempted murder case against him. You can watch in the player above. The press conference starts at 12pm ET.

Police executed a no-knock warrant in the early morning of March 13, 2020 regarding a suspect who lived elsewhere. Officers opened fire during the incident, killing Taylor. Walker opened fire at law enforcement, hitting Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly in the leg He said he did not initially know who they were, and believed these were intruders.

Taylor’s family has said she was never involved in drugs. Now Walker is suing: He cites the state’s Stand Your Ground law, asserts negligence by authorities, and maintained he was the subject of a “malicious prosecution,” according to WDRB.

Police said they announced themselves before entering. Walker’s lawsuit tells a different story.

Officers “did not clearly and verbally announce themselves as law enforcement having a search warrant in a manner than could be heard by the occupants of the apartment,” said the complaint.

Kentucky police officer Brett Hankison was fired over the shooting. He “displayed an extreme indifference to the value of human life when you wantonly and blindly fired ten (10) rounds into the apartment of Breonna Taylor on March 13, 2020,” wrote Interim Police Chief Robert J. Schroeder in a letter addressed to Hankison. “These rounds created a substantial danger of death and serious injury to Breonna Taylor and the three occupants of the apartment next to Ms. Taylor’s.”

[Image of Taylor via Benjamin Crump]

