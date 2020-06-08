‘Strategically Deflated’: Authorities Admit to Slashing Tires on Cars Belonging to Protesters and Journalists in Minneapolis

Law enforcement agencies in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Monday said that officers were responsible slashing the tires on numerous vehicles during public protests over the murder of George Floyd at the hands of police, the Star Tribune reported Monday.

Pictures and video began circulating on social media platforms showing what appeared to be officers from at least two law enforcement agencies using tactical knives to slash holes in the tires of unoccupied vehicles at several different locations on May 30 and May 31.

Video footage obtained by news outlet Mother Jones showed multiple officers in military-style uniforms using their knives to repeatedly stab the tires of cars at a local K-Mart and on a highway overpass – both of which were later used as police staging grounds. The Tribune later reported that the officers depicted in the video were state troopers and deputies from the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office

Some protesters, news crews, and medics in Minneapolis found themselves stranded after recent protests: The tires of their cars had been slashed. Many assumed protesters were to blame. But videos reveal a different culprit: the police. https://t.co/SGYS5nXPFq pic.twitter.com/HH6uygLgoI — Mother Jones (@MotherJones) June 8, 2020

The reports were confirmed by Minnesota Department of Public Safety Spokesperson Bruce Gordon.

“State Patrol troopers strategically deflated tires … in order to stop behaviors such as vehicles driving dangerously and at high speeds in and around protesters and law enforcement,” Gordon told the Tribune.

“While not a typical tactic, vehicles were being used as dangerous weapons and inhibited our ability to clear areas and keep areas safe where violent protests were occurring,” he said.

Gordon said the patrols also targeted vehicles that could have been used to “cause harm” during the protests, but added that “there will be a review about how these decisions were made.”

Anoka County Sheriff Lt. Andy Knotz also spoke with the Tribune, saying that his deputies were following state orders to join the troopers on patrol and cut the tires of vehicles on Washington Avenue.

According to Knotz, the sheriff’s office could not move the vehicles because tow trucks were unable to reach that portion of the road.

Tribune reporter Chris Serres was in the area covering the protests only to discover that the tires on his car and dozens of others in the K-Mart parking lot had been cut.

Documentary filmmaker Andrew Kimmel also had the tires on his rental car cut. In a video posted to Twitter, it appears that many other cars in the lot also had their tires slashed.

Minneapolis Police slashed every tire on my rental car, as well as every tire of every car in this parking lot. pic.twitter.com/lchFplYQ0n — Andrew Kimmel (@andrewkimmel) May 31, 2020

Spokesmen for the Minneapolis Police Department, Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office, and the National Guard told the Tribune their officers were not the ones depicted in the photos and videos being seen on social media.

