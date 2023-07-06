Ballerina murder trial live updates: Alleged killer wants case dropped claiming self-defense

Two days of motion hearings are scheduled to kick off Thursday for Ashley Benefield, 31, – the former model and ballerina accused of shooting and killing her husband, Douglas (Doug) Benefield, 58, – inside their Lakewood Ranch, Florida, home in September 2020.

Ashley Benefield’s defense team filed a motion for dismissal – meaning they want the case and charges dropped – claiming Doug Benefield was an abusive husband and she shot and killed him in self-defense.

Stay Updated By Following Our Live Blog

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]