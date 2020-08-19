Attorney Name-Dropped ‘The Rock,’ Demanded Pizza After High-Speed Chase: Sheriff’s Office

Deputies in Monroe County, Florida say an attorney led them on a high-speed case before name-dropping celebrities, and demanded pizza.

It happened Monday when a deputy saw Reena Patel Sanders, 38, speeding down US-1 in her Lexus SUV, according to officials in a NBC 2 report. She allegedly didn’t stop even when the official turned on his lights and siren. The defendant led the official on a chase, but almost crashed at one point, and then later fishtailed, officials said. The deputy managed to box in her vehicle, and held her at gun point, according to the sheriff’s office.

Another deputy arrived at the scene to help take her out of the SUV, authorities said. Officials claim she smelled of alcohol, and seemed impaired, according to an arrest report obtained by The Miami Herald.

Sanders allegedly cursed at deputies. She named-dropped actors like Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Owen Wilson, and Ryan Reynolds, authorities said. She allegedly said she fled from the deputy because she was scared.

The story doesn’t end there. Sanders allegedly asked when she could return to her hotel. When told she was going to jail on a “litany of charges,” she said no, and “insisted we get pizza,” said a deputy. The defendant allegedly said she hung out with celebrities, and belonged to a “big law firm.”

Authorities said she denied medical attention even though she initially asked for medics, and refused to take a blood alcohol test at the substation.

Sanders is charged with a felony count each of resisting an officer, and possession of drugs (she allegedly had gummy worms containing cannabis). She also faces misdemeanor counts of reckless driving, DUI, and resisting an officer.

Sanders, who bonded out of jail, did not immediately respond to a Law&Crime request for comment. It is unclear if she has an attorney in this matter.

The Florida Bar currently says Sanders is a member in good standing who is eligible to practice law. Her profile shows disciplinary history.

[Mugshot via Monroe County Sheriff’s Office]

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]